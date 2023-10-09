Gloria Gerbehy, 94

Gloria Gerbehy of Warwick, NY, formerly of River Vale, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 28, 2023. She was 94 years old.

Born in Weehawken, NJ, June 10, 1929, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Ethel (nee Robertson) Anderson. Gloria was married to John H. Gerbehy who predeceased her in 2012.

After raising their four children, Gloria was a bank representative with Midlantic Bank in River Vale, NJ. She was a volunteer for the River Vale Ambulance Corps for many years. She loved to spend vacations in Ortley Beach, NJ, with her family and friends.

Gloria is survived by her children Steven and his wife Christine of Warwick, NY, Kim Frawley and her husband Michael also of Warwick, NY, Jay Gerbehy and his wife Nancy of Califon, NJ, and Kerry Hacker and her husband Michael of Saddle Brook, NJ; grandchildren Erin Frawley and her husband Mike St. Lawrence, Sean Frawley, Kelsey Mayer and her husband Justin, Ryan Gerbehy and his wife Diana, Kirsten Alday and her husband Matt, Rachel Gerbehy and her husband Matty Dragonette, Emily Gerbehy, Reilly Hacker, and John Hacker; and five great-grandchildren Mayley, Lake, Joey, Juliet, and Bradley.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.