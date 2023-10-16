Florence W. Noger, 94

Florence W. Noger of Warwick, NY, formerly of Upper Saddle River, NJ, a retired assistant vice president for Bank of America in Tuxedo, NY, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. She was 94.

The daughter of the late Albert Wetzel and Margaret Huhn Wetzel, she was born on February 25, 1929 in West New York, NJ.

Florence was a member of the PLAV Post 16 Ladies Auxiliary, Pine Island. She was a past national president of the PLAV Ladies Auxiliary and a past state president of the PLAV Ladies Auxiliary. She and her husband Ray volunteered at various veteran’s hospitals and homes in the Hudson Valley region and New Jersey, spending countless hours working to improve the quality of life for many veterans.

She is survived by her brother Warren Wetzel of Warwick, NY; sister Muriel Quackenbush of Sayre, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Veronica Noger, Florence Walsh, Lorraine Noger and Genevieve Noger; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Raymond Noger, and two brothers, Albert and Vincent Wetzel.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. The PLAV Ladies Auxiliary will be having a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral mass will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, at St. Stanislaus Church, 17 Pulaski Highway, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PLAV Post 16, PO Box 16, Pine Island, NY 10969, the Pine Island Fire Department, PO Box 159, Pine Island, NY 10969, or to St. Stanislaus Church, C/O St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, go to purtafuneralhome.com.