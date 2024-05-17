Florence R. Rossi, 87

Florence R. Rossi of Calabash, N.C. (formerly of Warwick, NY), passed away on May 15, 2024. She was 87 years old.

The daughter of Francis J. and Catherine M. O’Sullivan Fox, she was born January 11, 1937, in Manhattan.

Florence was a retired registered nurse who worked in the East Ramapo School District in NJ.

Florence is survived by her daughter Mary Lake and her husband Charles of Calabash, N.C.; granddaughter Regina Marie Kosior and her husband Kenneth of Durham, Conn.; and great-grandson Anthony James Kosior.

Visitation: Monday, May 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.