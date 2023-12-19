Filippo Buzzone, 87

Filippo Buzzone of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away on December 16, 2023. He was 87 years old. Filippo was born on March 11, 1936, in Nicosia, Sicily, Italy, to Natale and Felicia Buzzone. He is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Agatha, and his daughter Felicia. Filippo is survived by his son Natale and his wife Ellen, his daughter Ann Marie and her husband Stephen. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael and his wife Dana, Christopher and his wife Deanna, Phillip and his wife Fatima, Andrea, Joseph and his fiancée Juliane, and Suzanne, as well as his great-grandchildren Enzo, Carmine, and Jack.

Viewing hours are scheduled for Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Strong-Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023. The service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925, and will conclude at St. Stephen’s Cemetery in Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider making a donation in Filippo’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. His tribute page can be found here: bit.ly/41vhf0t

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.