Ferrier T. Martin Jr., 96

Ferrier T. Martin Jr., a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2024. He was 96 years old.

Born in New York, NY, on January 6, 1928, he was the son of Ferrier T. Martin Sr. and Virginia Slattery Martin. He was married to Alice Foley Martin from 1968 until her death in 2014.

Ferrier was a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge from the army, he moved from Darien, Conn., to Warwick, NY. Ferrier owned and farmed with dairy cows and then horses at Borderland Farm and then on the “100 Acre Woods Farm” on the border of New York and New Jersey. He loved being outdoors and working the land. He enjoyed horseback riding from a young age and continued to ride regularly until the age of 92.

Ferrier is survived by his two daughters Karen Martin of Vernon, NJ, and Claire Coolbeth of Lecanto, Fl. He was predeceased by his parents and two sisters.

Private arrangements were made.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.