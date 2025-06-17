Erik G. Zachgo passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2025. He was 47 years old.

Born in Hillsdale, N.J., he was the son of the late George and Gerd “Lellow” (nee Krag) Zachgo.

Erik was a supervisor with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He was a member of IBEW Local 164.

A family statement reads, “Erik liked working at the Port Authority troubleshooting issues and pursuing a solution to the problem. He was dedicated, hardworking and proud of his work. When he wasn’t at work, Erik enjoyed skiing, riding dirt bikes, and boating. He also enjoyed hiking with his fiancée, sons, and dog Harper.”

Erik is survived by his three sons: Kailey Zachgo of Denver, Colo., Kody Zachgo, and Kayden Zachgo both of Warwick, N.Y.; fiancée Kristen Connolly of Warwick, N.Y.; sister Lisette Pevny and her husband Edward of Hewitt, N.J.; and three nephews: Taylor, Logan, and Brady Pevny.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, at Pennings Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick, N.Y..

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001 or online at alzfdn.org/donate/

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, og onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.