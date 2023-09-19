Elizabeth D. Lee, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2023. She was 49 years old.

Born on October 13, 1977, she was the daughter of Helen B. (nee Boyle) and the late John Lee.

Elizabeth was a teacher for Winter4Kids in Vernon, NJ.

Elizabeth is survived by her mother, Helen Lee; uncles John “Jack” Boyle of Gainesville, Georgia, Tom Boyle of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Ed Boyle of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and aunts Kathleen Buckley of Needham, Massachusetts, and Mary McClean of Medfield, Massachusetts.

Private arrangements were made. The arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.