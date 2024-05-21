Eleanor DiStefano, 98

Eleanor DiStefano of Warwick, NY, cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2024. At the age of 98, Eleanor’s life was marked by love, resilience, and the joy of family connections.

A resident of Warwick for the last 17 years, she was born on April 7, 1926, in West New York, NJ. Eleanor and her beloved husband Carmen, who passed away in 2007, celebrated 57 years of marriage, nurturing their family with love and strength.

The couple raised their five children in Tenafly, NJ, before embracing retirement on their idyllic horse farm in upstate NY. This farm became a haven where generations of family members created lasting memories, reflecting Eleanor’s lifelong affection for the countryside reminiscent of her early years.

Despite the profound loss of her adult children — Robyn in 2007 and Mark in 2016 — Eleanor demonstrated remarkable resilience, inspiring those around her with her ability to find purpose and joy in life’s challenges.

Eleanor’s legacy continues through her surviving children, Elyse Cosgriff, Lori Duzoglou, and Jim DiStefano, along with her eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her later years in Warwick Grove were enriched by both her ever-expanding family and the deep friendships she formed, which brought her great happiness and allowed her to make new memories.

Eleanor’s life was a testament to the power of love, resilience, and the importance of family and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

At Eleanor’s request, funeral arrangements will be private.

