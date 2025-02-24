Eileen Altman, 85

Eileen Altman of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2025, at St. Anthony Hospital. She was 85 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, on August 28, 1939, she was the daughter of Maurice and Margaret Earls Shea.

Eileen attended and graduated from the Academy of Mount St. Ursula in Bronx, NY. She continued her studies through Fordham University where she earned a master’s degree in social work. She worked as a therapist. Eileen was a proud and active member of the Red Hat Society of New York, NY.

Eileen was married to the late Michael Altman for 45 years.

Visitation: Monday, February 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, with a funeral service at 2 p.m.

Burial: Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.