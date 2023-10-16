Edward Gorczynski, 80

Edward Gorczynski of Florida, NY, a retired janitor for the Warwick Valley Central Schools, entered into rest on Friday, October 13, 2023. He was 80.

The son of the late Sylvester Gorczynski and Franciszka Zemka Gorczynski, he was born on December 9, 1942, in Franciszkowie, Poland.

Ed was a U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Stachnik Gorczynski; daughter Angela Gorczynski; five grandchildren, Charlotte (Meg), Emily, Grace, Eddie III and Brendan; brother John Gorczynski (Vickie); sister Theresa Piccirilli (Joe); sisters-in-law, Julie Gorczynski, Helen Gorczynski, Marilyn Gorczynski, Bozena Gorczynski, Cecilia Rajnert, Bogumila (Carl) Freisinger and Danuta Previtera; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and his Angel on Earth, Vivian M.

He was predeceased by his son, Edward Gorczynski Jr.; six brothers, Leonard, Chester, Joseph, Kazimierz, Ludwik and Kontanty Gorczynski; and two sisters, Ursula Buda and Bernadette Bigert.

Visitation was on Sunday, October 15, from 2 to 5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 16, at St. Joseph Church, Florida, NY. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.