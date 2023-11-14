Doris Gurda, 93

Doris Gurda, a lifelong resident of Pine Island, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2023, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Montgomery, NY, where she had resided since 2019. She was 93 years old. The daughter of Amelia Emily Schmid Kaderavek and Otto Kaderavek, she was born in Flushing, NY. Her father died when she was 11 years old. Her stepfather, William Scott, raised her with her mother, and was a loving father to her. They moved from Flushing to Bellvale and then Sugar Loaf when Doris was a teenager, where her parents had a poultry farm in what is now called Scott’s Meadow in their honor.

Doris married her high school sweetheart, Stanley Gurda, and they were married for 70 years. Immediately upon their marriage, they became the parents of Richard Cooper, the son of Stanley’s recently deceased sister. She is survived by two children, Steve (Patty) of Wawayanda, NY, and Sue (Patrick) of Derwood, Maryland; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Janet Colao, of Nesconset, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Doris was a 1950 graduate of Flower Fifth Avenue School of Nursing and returned to nursing later in life, working at Middletown Park Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. For many years she worked with her husband and his partners, managing the farm office of G&G Produce and then Gurda Farms. Everything that he achieved was a joint achievement, as Doris was always right there, providing support, encouragement, and working alongside her beloved husband. She was also well known for her German potato salad.

Doris and Stanley were both active members of the Pine Island Seniors and were grateful for their many friends. Doris was devoted to her family and loved horses and riding. In her honor, contributions should be made to the Pine Volunteer Ambulance Corps, PO Box 264, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2nd from 9 to 11 a.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route #1, Pine Island NY 10969. A memorial prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the burial of cremains to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.