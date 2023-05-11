Dora M. Serrone of Warwick, NY passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023. She was 98 years old.

Born on August 19, 1924, in New York, NY, she was one of 11 children of Michael and Jennie Fasolino.

Dora was a kind, caring woman with a patient and forgiving heart. She loved to dance and to be around her family.

Dora is survived by her daughter, Margaret Hart, of Warwick, NY; two granddaughters, Jennifer Breitenfeld, and her husband, Michael, of Pine Bush, NY, and Lisa Hartley and her husband, Peter, of Trumbull, CT; three great-granddaughters, Zoe, Lia, and Roslyn Breitenfeld; and two great-grandsons, Benjamin and Samuel Hartley.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Jeanne Poje, and her grandson, Michael Poje, and by her husband Albert.

Private arrangements were made.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.