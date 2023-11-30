Dolores A. Carpentier, 80

Dolores A. Carpentier of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on November 9, 2023. She was 80 years old.

Born in Buffalo, NY, on February 16, 1943, she was the daughter of John and Frances (nee Liota) Scime.

Dolores worked in admitting for Horton Hospital in Middletown, and continued when the hospital moved and became Orange Regional Medical Center.

Dolores was a parishioner at St. Stephen RC Church and before that she was an active parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph’s RC Church in Florida, NY. She was a loving wife, fiercely devoted mother, extraordinary grandmother, loyal friend, passionate advocate and an avid gardener and cook. Dolores was quite simply put, Amazing. Always the first to volunteer time to help. She was the first phone call many would make for help, whether it was from an organization like her church, or a family member or friend. She took care of everyone in her life if they needed a helping hand. When she was there, you just felt that everything was going to be ok — no matter what it was.

Dolores is survived by her husband Neil; son Keith Carpentier and his wife Kathy of Monroe, NY; daughter Jessica Floccari and her husband Joe of Warwick; four grandchildren, Ross, Kate, Ty, and Cruz; sister Janice Scime and brother Thomas Scime, both of Buffalo, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be planned in the spring.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.