Diane Roy Fotino, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2023, in St. Anthony’s Hospital after a long illness. She was 80 years old.

Born April 20, 1942, she was the daughter of Alfred and Anne (nee Niblock) Roy.

Early on Diane was a secretary for the president of Lehigh and Hudson River Railroad and then as a medical secretary for some of Warwick’s most loved doctors, including Dr. Bradner, Dr. McConnell and 28 years with Dr. Momin.

Diane was a member of the Warwick Valley Country Club. She was a board member for the Warwick Valley Humane Society in the 80s. Some of her best memories came from her New Year’s Eve group, her camping buddies, and the four trips to Italy with close friends and her weekly coffee club.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church.

Diane is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Frank Fotino; son Joseph and daughter-in-law Amy of Hudson, FL; daughter Gia Gravelle and son-in-law Robert of Florida, NY; as well as her five grandchildren: Grant Gravelle, Andrew, Nicholas, Joey, and Sophia Fotino; sister Christine Roy of NY; sister-in-law Francie Skutnik of FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Patricia McConnell and brother-in-law Floyd Skutnik.

Visitation will be at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick on Friday, March 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. memorial service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Diane’s memory to the Warwick Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990 or the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.