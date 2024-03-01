Diane C. Viola, 76

Diane C. Viola of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on February 21, 2024, after a brief illness. She was 76 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on December 24, 1947, she was the daughter of Frank and Josephine DeLuca.

Diane was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who treasured the joy she found in precious moments with her family. She will be greatly missed, but she will live on in the hearts and memories of her loved ones.

Diane is survived by her children Jo Anne Houlahan, Vincent Scott, and Debra Scott; her son-in-law Jack Houlahan; her grandchildren Jaclyn, Jenna, Sean and Christina; and her great-granddaughter, her “little princess,” Lilah Grace. She was predeceased by her husband Rocco Viola.

Visitation: Sunday, February 25, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Funeral service: immediately following at 3 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Diane to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.