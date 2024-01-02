Diana Trujillo, 77

Diana Trujillo of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Bronx, NY) passed away on December 29, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center surrounded by the love of her family and leaving behind a legacy of warmth, kindness, and enduring love. She was 77 years old.

Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, August 22, 1946, she was the youngest of 13 children of Alfredo and Monserrate (nee Quiñones) Rivera.

Diana’s greatest joy was found in her role as a devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a family profoundly touched by her unwavering love and support. Her kindness extended beyond her immediate family, reaching friends and community members alike. Her generosity and selflessness left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her. A family statement reads, “Diana was a loving mother and grandmother. Her great-grandchildren adored their ‘Nana.’ She was very generous with her love.”

Diana was a parishioner of St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick for all of the 25 years she’s lived in the community.

Diana is survived by her five children: José Caraballo of Warwick, Yvette Caraballo of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., Harry Rivera of Orlando, Fl., Carol Distelhurst of Hastings on Hudson, NY, and Michelle Rodriguez of Pine Island, NY; sister Angela Quiñones of Bethlehem, Pa.; 14 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two grandchildren.

Private arrangements were made at this time, with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.