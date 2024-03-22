Dawn Marie Salzillo, 57, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on March 11, 2024, after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on December 24, 1966, to Anthony and Theresa Costello in the Bronx, New York, at Misericordia Hospital. Her family left the Bronx during her early childhood, living in Rockland County, and then settling in Warwick, NY, which Dawn considered home.

Dawn was a bold, fierce, and passionate woman. She always held fast to her faith. She defended her loved ones and the underdogs who crossed her path. She was the glue that held her family and friends together. Her countless events and get-togethers only begin to scratch the surface of who Dawn was and what she was capable of. She cared for her family until the end despite their quirks and dysfunction. She worried about them, rooted for them, prayed for them, protected them, forgave them, and always continued to love them.

Dawn was talented, creative, and artistic at heart; always baking or making. Dawn had a fantastic sense of humor and a constant smile that was bright enough to disarm daylight. Her wit was razor-sharp and sometimes shocking, hoping to help you see a new perspective or crack your unplanned smile. She never met a stranger and provided comfort, solace, and tangible gifts to many while expecting nothing in return. She valued authenticity and honesty, but above all else, Jesus.

Dawn will be desperately missed by all those she’s left behind. The imprint she left on our hearts exceeds the quantity of time she spent here. She was one of a kind; to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. Dawn is survived by her parents, Anthony and Theresa Costello; her loving husband Michael Salzillo; children Aja Lumley Rucker, Aram Lumley, Ashton Lumley, Autumn Lumley, and Alejandro Morales; siblings Kace Costello, Diana Costello Mann, Lisa Costello Tracey, Nabeah Costello, Laketha Costello Bobish, Maria Costello, Luke Costello, and Tiffany Costello; seven grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dawn was predeceased by her brothers Daniel, Anthony and Josh Costello.

Celebration of life: April 6, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Christ Point Church in Charlotte, NC.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Salzillo family.