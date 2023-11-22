David J. Coene IV, 55

David J. Coene IV of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2023, while on a hunting trip to Ohio doing what he loved with people that he loved. He was 55 years old.

Born in Ramapo, NJ, on September 4, 1968, he was the son of the late Marguerite A. (Theirs) and David J. Coene III. He lived in Chestnut Ridge for many years before moving to Warwick.

Dave was the owner of Whitetail Landscaping. He loved the outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing, or racing go-karts with his son or being at OCFS in Middletown watching the dirt modifieds race.

Dave is survived by his loving wife Nicol; daughter Brittany Coene and son David W. Coene; sister Pamela Gorman of Warwick; stepson Michael Moore of New York, NY; previous wife and friend Cathy Wilson; stepchildren Kelly Schroeder of Middletown and John Schroeder of Newburgh; and bonus son Gianni Keller of Warwick.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 24, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 25 at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dave’s memory to Boy Scout Troop 121, P.O. 975, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.