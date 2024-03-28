Daniel F. Beany, 74

Daniel F. Beany, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on March 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74 years old.

Born in Providence, Rhode Island, on February 27, 1950, he was the son of Glen and Theresa (nee Verzicco) Beany.

Dan was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a member of the American Legion Post #214 in Warwick. He and his wife Roberta attended Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Dan was a postal worker for many years at the Monsey, NY, post office.

A family statement reads, “Family was most important to Dan. He was proud to have been a coach for years for his son’s football and baseball teams. He was an avid boater and horseman as well.”

Dan is survived by his loving wife Roberta L. (Hughes) Beany; son Daniel R. Beany and his wife Patricia of Putnam Valley, NY; daughter Tara Kruger-Scheuermann and her husband Bill of Sugar Loaf; and four grandsons, Ronan and Lucas Beany and Jack and Max Kruger. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Glen Beany, Joyce Durrell, and Frank Beany.

Viewing: Wednesday, April 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Thursday, April 4th at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Daniel’s memory to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.