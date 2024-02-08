Catherine J. Stern, 101

Catherine J. Stern of Warwick, NY, (formerly of Nanuet, NY) passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on February 4, 2024. Born in New York, NY, September 21, 1922, she was the daughter of William and Catherine (nee Daily) Stanton.

Catherine was an administrative assistant for Bank Leumi in NYC.

A family statement reads, “Catherine was a very devoted Catholic. She was loved by all who were blessed to have known her and will be greatly missed.”

Catherine is survived by her stepson George Stern Jr.; stepdaughter Loretta Herbst; grandchildren, Christine, Nancy, Sarah, Robert, and Elizabeth; great-granddaughter Sophia; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George Stern Sr.

Memorial visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Frederick Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 220 Brick Church Road, Spring Valley, NY 10977.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Catherine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.