Casimir Weslowski

Casimir Thomas “Chris” Weslowski of Warwick, NY a retired factory worker for Mechanical Rubber and lifelong resident of the area entered into rest on Friday, April 14, 2023. He was 96.

The son of the late John P. Wesolowski and Mary Zagorski Weslowski, he was born on Dec. 22, 1926 in Warwick, NY.

After retirement, Chris proudly created Country Turned Wood. He was a well-known crafter, famous for his wood turned bowls which were purchased by many individuals and businesses throughout the local region. He also enjoyed taking care of his vegetable and flower gardens and decorating the house with Christmas lights during the holidays.

He was past president of the Middletown Bowling Association, Excelsior Hose Company#1, and the Warwick Jaycees; and given an Honorary Title of Vice President Emeritus of the Excelsior Sportsman Club, Eldred, NY. Chris also proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Flora Rickey Weslowski at home; daughter, Joan Jados (Joe) of Warwick; Robert J. Weslowski and wife Michele of Sussex, NJ; daughter Anne Weslowski of Syracuse, NY; grandson, Jeffrey Jados of Boynton Beach, FL; sister, Cecelia Walker of Goshen, NY; brother, Vincent Weslowski of Sparta, NJ; sister-in-law, Susan Weslowski; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandsons, Joseph and Jonathan Jados; sisters, Martha Bach and Mary Wrubleski; brothers, John, Adam, Stanley, Lewis and Leon Weslowski.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18 from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Burial will be held in the Warwick Cemetery, Warwick NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, PO Box 375, Walden, NY 12586.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

