Carol A. Dolshun of Warwick, NY (formerly of Oradell, NJ) passed away peacefully on May 30, 2023 after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was 64 years old.

Born Dec. 10, 1958, in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter of Andrew G. and Emily Anderson.

Carol was an audiologist at Hackensack University Medical Center for over 30 years. She was dedicated to her profession. Her commitment was reflected in her compassionate care for her patients, especially young children. Carol was a former All-American collegiate volleyball player and her passion for athletics was reflected in her constant presence at her two sons sporting events over the years. A family statement reads, “Carol was a caring and kind person; she was always happiest being with her family and friends but always welcomed new people with open arms. Carol was known for her beautiful smile and infectious laughter.”

Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Edward; two sons, Hunter Dolshun, of Florida, NY and Grant Dolshun of Warwick, NY; sister, Ellen Stein, of Maywood, NJ; brother, Ron Anderson, of Cary, NC; and sister, Andy Ferrone, of Cary, NC.

Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans Organization at DAV.org.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com