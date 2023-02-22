Bruce Quackenbush, 65, of Denver, CO sadly left this plane of existence on Feb. 22, 2023 after a long struggle with cancer. He is survived by his brother Michael Quackenbush; sisters, Sharon Quackenbush, Anne Quackenbush Cusolito, Patricia Quackenbush, and Susan Quackenbush; nephews, Michael Quackenbush and Nicholas Quackenbush; nieces Deanna Quackenbush, Nicole Cusolito, and Kelly Cusolito Stackhouse; and great nieces Elise and Hannah Quackenbush. He was predeceased by his mother, Frances D. Quackenbush and father, H. Clinton Quackenbush.

Bruce was born and raised in Warwick, NY where he was involved in little league, boy scouts, and the high school swim team of which he was a captain in his senior year. After high school, he studied Electrical Engineering at the University of Vermont for two years before spending a year traveling across the country in his van. He eventually settled in Denver where he attended the Denver Institute of Technology and earned his AAS in Electronic Technology. He was a gifted web designer for years (duckbytes.net), being written up in Adobe Photoshop’s “Photoshop For The Web”, and more recently a database management specialist.

He was an avid aviation fan/history buff and donated countless hours to various museums and veterans’ groups, including the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum (wingsmuseum.org), the Eighth Air Force Historical Society (colorado8thaf.org), the Colorado chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen (colorado-redtails.org/), and the War Eagles Air Museum in Santa Teresa, New Mexico (wareaglesairmuseum.com). In 2005 he joined Rick and Diane Crandall on the Colorado Freedom Memorial Foundation and helped to develop the website and database for the project that was completed in 2015 (coloradofreedommemorial.com/).

Bruce was also a talented photographer (bruceq.com) and musician, playing guitar in several local bands over the years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.