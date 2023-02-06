Bruce Peat of Florida, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. He was 74.

The son of the late George Peat and Cecelia Bernosky Peat, he was born on Feb. 1, 1949 in Brooklyn, NY.

Bruce was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He served our country in Vietnam in the Navy Seabees. Bruce served as one of New York’s bravest for 28 years, first as a firefighter at Ladder 113 in Brooklyn and later as a Wiper with Marine 1. He enjoyed golfing, often recounting his once in a lifetime hole-in-one, antiquing and traveling in his motorhome with his wife and two goldens. Bruce will be remembered for his kindness, patience, strength and bravery.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jeanne Peat; daughter, Joanna Rainato and husband Chris; and grandson, Nate; sister, Jane Tulino; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave. Florida, NY 10921.

Burial will be held in the Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FDNY Family Assistance Unit/Fired Up For a Cure mail your donation to FDNY Foundation, 9 Metrotech Center, Room# 5E-6, Brooklyn, NY 11201 and please specify your donation to go to the FDNY Family Assistance Unit/Fired Up For a Cure to help more families going through the continued effects of 9/11.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.