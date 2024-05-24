Bobby Gene Tummolo Rosa, 68

We are devastated to announce the sudden and most unexpected passing at the young age of 68 of our beautiful Bobby Gene Tummolo Rosa from a heart attack on Wednesday evening, May 22, 2024. The daughter of the late Camille Albergo Tummolo and Louis D. Tummolo, Bobby was born on January 5, 1956, in the Bronx, NY.

Wife, mother, sister, friend can’t possibly explain the wonder and complex green-eyed beauty of Bobby. She was a gifted artist with the rare kind of talent that drew bewilderment and awe around her from the age of a toddler. Her artistic gifts grew naturally and steadily. She has left behind drawings, illustrations, cartoons, designs, and gorgeous oil paintings for all of us to enjoy and cherish for the rest of our lives. More than her undeniable artistic gifts, we will miss Bobby for her rare sense of humor and for her fashion style. When she showed up at a gathering, her outfits would never disappoint. She had the courage to boldly speak her mind. She danced to her own blaring orchestra made with her own homemade instruments.

It’s impossible to describe what we will miss the most about Bobby’s rare and special, spectacularly compassionate outsized soul. She loved and lived fiercely. Mitch and Bobby have been together for 33 years and just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. From the moment they met, they knew that they were kindred spirits. They shared everything. They never met a foster they couldn’t keep, so their house has become a beautiful menagerie of rescued love in and on every corner and cushion.

Bobby and her son JP Mahoney shared a deep bond and unique closeness. Their intense recent cooking sessions were inspirational. She was especially proud of her daughter Alee Rosa with her dedicated colony cat rescue achievements and loved her partner Matt.

Her siblings Carol Gemmarose Tummolo, Donna Tummolo and Paul Tummolo, in-laws Wanda Weber and Debra Graziano Tummolo, niece Sofia Tummolo and nephew Phillip Panitz all shared a very close family relationship with regular gatherings. We will miss our family bunk house poker games, fake mustaches, waffles and ice cream, and general shenanigans as much as only God knows.

Bobby was very proud of and loved her brother Paul and her sister Gemma. Her sister Donna and Bobby’s love of animals bonded them daily. If the subject had fur or feathers, they could discuss it endlessly. Our tight-knit family always made it a priority to gather and laugh. We are all heartbroken.

Bobby had an affinity toward and compassion for animals and nature that as a young child initially confused our mother. Camille eventually learned to surrender to her daughter’s passion for saving and caring for animals of all kinds. Who will explain to all her pets where their mom went today?

They are heartbroken too. Bobby was a dedicated equestrian who spent all her years devoted to her passion for horses and riding. Nature was her soul food. Her dreams had hoofs and tails.

What we love the most and will miss so desperately about Bobby’s presence is her deep compassion, her courage, and the fact that she could not be tamed. Her profound spiritual presence will be with us forever.

Last seen Bobby was flying across the spectacular full moon that she so boldly left us with on the back of her beloved horse Mikey.

Visitation: Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. As per her wishes, a private cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family at Mitch Rosa, 246 Country Club Drive, Florida, NY 10921