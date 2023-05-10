Betty Jane Babb of Warwick, NY entered into rest on Tuesday May 9, 2023. She was 85.

The daughter of the late Alfred and Clara Wood Ibbetson, she was born on May 30, 1937 in Warwick, NY.

Betty was a retired sales person for Lloyd’s in Middletown.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra Crandall, and husband David; son, Howard Babb; son, Michael Babb and Corrine; grandchildren, Melissa Dickinson and fiancée John Castaldy; Ashley Moore and husband Jeffrey; Donald Babb Jr. and wife Crystal; Amber Kooreman and husband Jason; and Braydon Babb; great grandchildren, Christopher, Noah and Matthew Dickinson; Karen Crandall; Bethany Kooreman; Hannah and Mark Babb; Jeffrey Jr., Skylar and Bryce Moore; her brother Robert Ibbetson and wife Donna.

She was predeceased by her son, Donald Babb.

A private cremation will be held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.