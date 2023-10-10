Betty J. English, 91

Betty J. English, a resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 8, 2023, at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ. She was nearly 92 years old.

Born November 6, 1931, she was the daughter of Seely T. and Alice Lora (nee Vaughn) Quackenbush.

Betty was an advocate for those with disabilities and worked closely with The National Federation of the Blind. She was the recipient of many guide dogs herself from the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind. Betty loved to travel the United States with her husband Jim in their second home, an RV. She was also an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Worth, Florida. She loved following sports; her favorite being the New York Yankees.

Betty is survived by her loving family: daughter Barbara Dawson; granddaughter Lauren Gibson and her husband Sean, and their daughters Alice and Olivia of Warwick, NY; and grandson Timothy Dawson and his sons Hunter, Zack, and Tyler of Greenwood Lake, NY. She was predeceased by her beloved husband James J. in 2004 and their son James T. in 2023.

Private arrangements were made at Betty’s request. If you would like to donate in memory of Betty, please consider the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc., 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.