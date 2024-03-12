Audrey Noel Duhigg

Audrey Noel (McGinley) Duhigg passed peacefully away on Friday, March 8, 2024.

Audrey was the devoted wife of the love of her life William (deceased) and the mother of Mary (husband John), Pat (husband Chip), and pre-deceased by her son, Billy. Audrey was the proud grandmother of Sara Belliard (husband Jose), John Duhigg Cox (wife Jackie), Chris Albers (wife Jennessa), Chelsea Caulson (husband Tom), and Maggie Poplar (husband Ben). Audrey, GG, was even more proud of her great-grandkids: Ellie, Evie, Emmitt, Reagan, Keira, and Cal.

Audrey was the past treasurer of the Greenwood Park Association, a past board member of The Ocean Ritz Condominium in Ormond Beach, and a past member of the Catholic Daughters at Holy Rosary Parish in Greenwood Lake.

Audrey was a long-time resident of Bayville on Long Island, Ormond Beach, Fl., and Greenwood Lake, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925 with Fr. Augustine Badgley officiating. Interment to immediately follow in the family plot at St. Stephen’s RC Cemetery, 98 Galloway Road, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, Audrey’s wish was to send donations to Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.