Audrey Feldman, 91

Audrey Feldman of Pine Island, NY, entered into rest on Friday, October 27, 2023. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Irving Schatz and Esther Rofheart Schatz, she was born on August 29, 1932, in New York City.

A songwriter, playwright and performer, Audrey was a member of the first Lehman Engel BMI Workshop for composers and lyricists, as well as an author, copywriter, and art director.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerry Feldman and son-in-law, Carl Hansen.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 29th at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Burial will be in Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to COPE Foundation (Copefoundation.org), PO Box 1251, Melville, NY 11747 or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.