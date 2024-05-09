Anne Marie Demetroules, 96

Anne Marie (Welling) Demetroules, 96, passed away on May 6, 2024. Anne Marie was born November 20, 1927, the daughter of Thomas & Mollie (Mary Sayer) Welling. She was the widow of Alex Demetroules (1973).

A lifelong resident of Warwick, she attended and graduated from Warwick schools and from the Child Education Foundation in NYC, an affiliate of Adelphi University. After working as a teacher for the Department of Welfare in NYC, she returned to Warwick with her husband to raise their family.

Anne Marie is survived by four children: Thomas Welling and his partner Patty Daly, Elizabeth Anne Freda of Weston, W.V., David Alexander of Earlville, NY, and Michael Sayer and his wife Kerry Malone of Vernon, NJ. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Ashley and Shayla, daughters of Thomas; Alexander (A.J.) and Kimberly Sayer Freda, children of Elizabeth; Blair Thomas, Dane, and Nathan, sons of David; and the twins Anne Welling and Michael Alexander, children of Michael and Kerry; as well as many great-grandchildren and a niece, Martha Tamburo. She was predeceased by a grandson, Nicholas Paul, in 1998.

Second only to her family was her love of her home on Loughborough Lake where she spent as much time as possible. It was her good fortune to truly have the best of friends there who welcomed her into the Battersea community. Many friends of her children will remember the “open door policy” at all the Demetroules’ homes where there was always room for one more.

Visiting hours: Friday, May 10, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Warwick Community Bandwagon, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick, NY 10990 or Battersea United Church, 2217 Wellington Street, Battersea, ON KOH 1HO.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.