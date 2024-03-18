Albert A. DeSalvo III, 62

It is with immense sadness that we share news of the passing of Albert Adrian DeSalvo III. Albert was 62 years old and passed away unexpectedly at his home in Warwick, NY, on January 27, 2024.

Albert was born in Rockland County, NY, on March 30, 1961, and grew up in New City, NY, where he attended Clarkstown South High School.

Albert is survived by his loving mother Marylyn Florio DeSalvo of Florida, sisters Nancy McCormick and Karen Fitzgerald of North Carolina, MaryLynn DeSalvo and Donna Cortes of Florida, and brothers Peter DeSalvo of California and Richard DeSalvo of New York. He is further survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins, and lifelong friends who love him dearly.

Albert is predeceased by his father Albert A. DeSalvo Jr. and his sister Margaret DeSalvo.

Albert is held in precious memory and will be eternally missed in love by his longtime companion in life Tara Lambert.

Albert was an artistic and creative spirit who loved music, playing guitar, and riding his motorcycle with friends. Some of his favorite pass times included watching old episodes of “The Twilight Zone,” attending motorcycle swap meets, and visiting local auctions and estate sales in search of antiques and other eclectic items of interest that he loved to collect. Albert enjoyed frequenting the many local live music venues around Warwick, the Warwick Farmers Market, and finding special new places and events that he could then share with his friends and family. In addition to his musical and creative talents, Albert was a skilled mechanic who loved to build vintage motorcycles and cars, including his 1966 Triumph, and his 1969 Plymouth Fury. Everyone who met and knew Albert saw what a kind and gentle person he was, and he continued to make many new friends wherever he went during his lifetime. Albert was dedicated to his family, whom he loved very much, and he will be remembered as an incredibly warm, generous, unique, and beautiful soul. The loss of Albert is profoundly felt, and the joy and love his presence brought into the lives of others will always be cherished.

Please consider a donation in Albert’s name to “Wickham Works,” wickhamworks.org, a local Warwick non-profit dedicated to building community through the arts.