Veterans groups get $750,000 state grant to upgrade meeting facilities

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined members of several local veterans’ organizations to announce over $750,000 in state grant funding to enable upgrades to their aging facilities. Individual $50,000 grants are being distributed to sixteen Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion posts throughout Orange County.

“These grants are administered through the Community Resiliency, Economic Sustainability, and Technology program within the Dormitory Authority (DASNY),” said Emma Fuentes, communications director for Skoufis. “Senator Skoufis recommended this support for our veteran organizations and our team helps them complete their paperwork, which can be daunting for those unfamiliar with the state grant application process. In the wake of pandemic shutdowns and without a consistent stream of public funding, many local posts have struggled to keep their meeting halls and buildings in good working order.”

The funding initiative will enable upgrades to roofs, heating/air conditioning systems, septic systems, exterior and interior improvements and other projects.

“In regular meetings with our local veterans, my team and I heard time and time again that our vets were struggling not only to keep a roof over their members’ heads, but also to attract new membership,” said Skoufis.

Grant recipients include: Cornwall AL Post 353, Greenville VFW Post 3175, Greenwood Lake AL Post 1443, Harriman VFW Post 8858, Haverstraw AL Post 46, Highland Falls AL Post 633, Middletown AL Post 151, Monroe AL Post 488, New Windsor AL Post 1796, Pine Bush AL Post 1308, Pine Bush Catholic War Veterans Post 1937, Pine Island Polish Legion of American Veterans, Port Jervis VFW Post 161 Roosa-Fleming, Port Jervis VFW Post 7241 Tri-State Naval Ship, Warwick AL Post 214, and Washingtonville VFW Post 8691.