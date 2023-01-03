Sustainable Warwick to host (postponed) discussion of climate solutions

x
Warwick. Sustainable Warwick members will moderate a discussion of videos on climate change solutions at Albert Wisner Library on Jan. 17.

Sustainable Warwick will moderate an in-person discussion of Project Drawdown’s Climate Solutions 101 video series on Tuesday, January 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room at Albert Wisner Public Library. Project Drawdown has compiled a comprehensive plan for addressing climate issues, and their Climate Solutions 101 is an informative video series that introduces their, work.

Participants are asked to watch videos 1 to 5 prior to this event – these videos are each 10-15 minutes long. At the discussion, we’ll watch video 6 together, then discuss the series and review ways to take action. This discussion was originally planned for November 15 but was canceled due to inclement weather.

Register in advance by calling the library help desk (845-986-1047, ext. 3) or by signing up online at the Wisner Library website. The event is open to both teens and adults. An internet search for “Drawdown Climate Solutions 101” will help you find the videos. Contact Sustainable Warwick with questions: steeringcommittee@sustainablewarwick.org.