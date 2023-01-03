Sustainable Warwick to host (postponed) discussion of climate solutions

Sustainable Warwick will moderate an in-person discussion of Project Drawdown’s Climate Solutions 101 video series on Tuesday, January 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room at Albert Wisner Public Library. Project Drawdown has compiled a comprehensive plan for addressing climate issues, and their Climate Solutions 101 is an informative video series that introduces their, work.

Participants are asked to watch videos 1 to 5 prior to this event – these videos are each 10-15 minutes long. At the discussion, we’ll watch video 6 together, then discuss the series and review ways to take action. This discussion was originally planned for November 15 but was canceled due to inclement weather.