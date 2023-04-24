Greenwood Lake. Ping pong ball drop fundraiser for upcoming celebration

The Greenwood Lake Centennial Fire Truck Ball Drop is coming soon.

As part of a fundraising event for the Greenwood Lake Centennial celebration that will take place throughout the Village next year, the Fire Department will drop 2,000 ping pong balls from their ladder truck onto the “drop zone” in Winstanley Park - the soccer field next to CVS - and into a large collection funnel and tube. If your ball is among the first three to enter the tube you are a winner.

To win, the ball with your number must be the first, second, or third to land in the tube. Winners will receive up to $1,500.

The Greenwood Lake Centennial Fire Truck Ball Drop is open to the public but winners do not need to be present. Both residents and guests are encouraged to enter by purchasing a numbered ball at Lake Effect Company, the Village Buzz Café, Greenwood Lake True Value hardware, Medical Billing Solutions, and Greenwood Lake Coffee Roasters, all of which are located on Windermere Avenue. Purchase of a ping pong ball enters participants into the contest.

The event is sponsored by the GWL Elks Lodge 2067.

The Greenwood Lake 2024 Centennial Celebration is a 501 (c) (3) organization, therefore you may be able to claim a deduction on your federal taxes for contributions you make to this event.

To learn more about the events leading up to the Greenwood Lake Centennial, click on https://www.facebook.com/gwlcentennial.