Warwick Valley Chorale singing soon, music from 19th century, Broadway and Gwyneth Walker originals

The Warwick Valley Chorale will offer two performances of its 81st annual Spring concerts. This season’s repertoire will include a program of American music, ranging from the early 19th Century to Broadway hits to music from Dr. Gwyneth Walker, led by interim conductor Dennis English and accompanied by Gail Johnson,

Dr. Walker, an internationally esteemed, award-winning American composer, will be in the Chorale’s audience this month to hear her new music performed. She has been a friend and musical colleague of the Warwick Valley Chorale for more than a decade, and dedicated her song, “The Wings of a Dove,” to the memory of the Chorale’s longtime conductor, Stanley Curtis, following his tragic death from COVID in 2020. This will be the fifth concert in which Dr. Walker’s music figures prominently, including her arrangement of the group’s signature piece, “Down to the River to Pray,” which the Chorale commissioned from her in 2015.

The concerts will be presented at the Goshen Christian Reformed Church, 2440 Rt. 17A, Goshen on Friday evening, May 20, at 7p.m., and at St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church, 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick, on Sunday afternoon, May 22, at 4 p.m. St. Stephen Church will also be livestreaming this concert. Admission is free, but donations will be welcomed. For further information, visit www.WarwickValleyChorale.org and the Warwick Valley Chorale Facebook page.