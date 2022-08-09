Music, dance, theater and making art at Fuller Moon Arts Fest launches old camp newly

The Fuller Moon Arts Festival, featuring live music and dance, interactive art installations, and short plays, will be the inaugural event at the former Kutz Camp. The one-day festival spotlights the convergence of performance, art and nature on Saturday, August 27, from noon to 11 p.m. at 46 Bowen Road, in Warwick.

The event will feature art-making stations, a curated maker market, hometown brews and food provided by local chefs through the Warwick Umbrella Kitchen.

Inspired by the lakefront setting and the backdrop of Fuller Mountain, the Fuller Moon Arts Festival is a co-production of three Orange County non-profit arts organizations: Wickham Works commissioned seven regional artists to create site specific installations and presents an Open Studio exhibition, where visitors can meet and make art alongside artists, and curated craft vendors to browse; Warwick Dance Collective, part of Warwick Center for the Performing Arts, premieres Arcadia, a new site specific dance piece, and presents original work created for the festival by Emotions Physical Theatre, De Novo Dance, Darrah Carr Dance, and Moving Company Modern Dance, featuring dancers who have performed all over the world.

As the third presenter, Orange County Arts Council helped bring in corporate support for the arts with the event’s main sponsor, Legoland.

Guests are invited to picnic on local food and beverages, listen to live performances by Rose Stoller and the Blues Hounds, and festival headliner Funkrust Brass Band. PEP productions presents “Everything Happens for a Reason,” and “Kirby is Missing,” from the O. C. Short Play Festival, directed by Paul Ellis. DJ Rinpoche will play the evening out.

The Festival is sponsored by Legoland New York Resort, the Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area, and funded in part by the 2022 Orange County Community Arts Grant. Full lineup of artists and performers at: WickhamWorks.Org