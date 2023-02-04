Greenwood Lake. The Cove begins weekly Jazz Brunch Sunday

The Cove Castle Restaurant in Greenwood Lake begins its weekly Sunday Jazz Brunch series on Feb 5. The series supported by the Hudson Valley Jazz Festival.

Indoor setting, grand piano and lake views set the stage for a brunch from noon to 4 p.m. and just the right touch of jazz from 1 to 3 p.m.

Here’s the schedule:

Feb. 5: The Mitch Schecter Trio.

Feb. 12: The Gabriele Tranchina Quartet host a special Valentine’s Day show.

Feb. 19: The Mike Jackson Trio.

Feb. 26: Robert Kopec Trio.

The Cove, 13 Castle Court, presents live music year-round featuring rock, blues, country, Broadway and jazz.