Drowned Lands holiday happenings

Drowned Lands Brewery will host an indoor movie upstairs, the family classic, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on Dec. 23. Show starts at 7p.m., and seating will be provided, but limited, so arrive a bit early to get a spot. Drinks will be served upstairs.

On Dec. 31, ring in the New Year with a masquerade party open to anyone who wants to join. Dress in formal attire for the occasion. Masks will be available but guests are encourage to get creative. Live music, appetizers, cocktail specials, champagne toast and more.