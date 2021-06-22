The Vernon Historical Society wants you to become a member

June is membership renewal month at the Vernon Township Historical Society.

Membership goes from July 1 to June 30 and offers many discounts for society events and publications and from local merchants, said society president Jessi Paladini.

The nonprofit historical society was founded in 1970 by Dr. Elias Cole. In addition to the numerous grants and awards the society receives, it is also funded by benefactors and memberships. Funding has also been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County Historical Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Art and Heritage Council.

The society was also instrumental in getting the Black Creek Indian Site in Maple Grange Park listed on the New Jersey and National Registers of Historic Places. As the recipient of one of only six grants given by The History Channel to organizations across America, the society partnered with Glen Meadow Middle School eighth-graders to create a districtwide curriculum titled “Bringing the Past to the Present: Teaching About the Lenape Indians Through the Black Creek Site.”

This comprehensive curriculum on New Jersey’s Indians is on file in every school library in the district for use by teachers and students. For this curriculum and for the preservation and restoration of the Black Creek Site, the students conducted a Phase II archaeological study of the site and extensively interviewed New Jersey-recognized Lenape tribes from Bridgeton and Ringwood.

The annual Hands-On-History weeklong summer camp is a tremendous success. Children in grades one through four learn about Vernon’s way of life in the 1800s, culminating with a visit to the one-room schoolhouse on Price’s Switch Road to see what schools were like at the turn of the 19th century and a closing day of fun and games. The society is the caretaker and steward of the schoolhouse, an intact living time capsule of education in Vernon for nearly a century. The society will open the schoolhouse for tours in October 2021 during Sussex County History Days.

The Society will be at the Vernon Farmers Market on June 26 and on other days throughout the summer.

For membership information, visit vernonhistoricalsociety.com. For other information about the society, call Paladini at 973-764-6545 or Nancy Adam at 973-650-7893.