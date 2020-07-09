Schmitt: ‘Evil and hate targeted our community last night’

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt released the following statement regarding the desecration of the Washingtonville 9-11 Memorial and St. Mary’s Parish Center property:

“Evil and hate targeted our community last night. The depraved desecration of the Washingtonville 9-11 Memorial and St. Mary’s Parish Center property is indefensible.

“These two locations mean so much to Washingtonville and the larger community.

“The 9-11 Memorial is where we go as a community to honor, reflect and remember the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives combating terror on our own soil.

“St. Mary’s is a place of peaceful worship and togetherness that lovingly welcomes all members of the community regardless of faith.

“We will never reach a point where it is acceptable in this country to tear down memorials to our 9-11 heroes or disrupt places of worship.

“The person or persons responsible must face the full force of law and swift punishment.

“I have been in constant contact with Mayor Bucco and Father Maurer and I urge any one with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible to call the Washingtonville Police Department at 845-496-9123.

“A reward is being offered.”