The Board of Directors of Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc. are excited to be moving forward with plans to build a new facility at 48 Public Works Drive.

With this major project come new responsibilities, new beginnings, a clearer focus on our mission and a reaffirmation of our core values.

The Society wishes to thank everyone who has contributed to our capital campaign. To all of those who are considering a donation to our project, please know that your support will help us achieve our goals.

The Society has raised nearly a $1 million of our goal of $1.3 million for construction and renovations. We anticipate breaking ground this year.

Over the past several months, directors of the Society have met regularly with architects and engineers to plan and design the new facility. The Board of Directors wants to assure the community that we are making strides towards finalizing the building plans, we are taking innovative actions to ensure that our employees and volunteers can continue to provide the highest level of animal care.Our goals and mission are aligned with our core principles:

Compassion and Kindness

Advocacy and Education

Respect and Protection

Excellence and Innovation

To make a tax deductible donation by mail to the Warwick Valley Humane Society please send to PO Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 attention Building Fund.” Donations are also accepted online at www.wvhumane.org.

Thank you.

Respectfully submitted,

Board of Directors

Warwick Valley Humane Society, Inc.