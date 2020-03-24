Brush burning banned through May 14

The statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning began on March 16 and runs through May 14. Most wildfires occur in spring, says the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Every spring as the snow melts and vegetation dries out, New York’s partnering local responders all too often have to leave their jobs and families to respond to wildfires caused by illegal spring debris fires. Forest rangers assist local agencies with the larger and more remote fires. Complying with the burn ban prevents unnecessary burdens on state resources and local responders, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the DEC says.