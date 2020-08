Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) announced that his annual town hall series, Skoufis On Your Street, will take place virtually this year on Tuesday, Aug. 18, fro 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Those who would like to participate may RSVP to cfoster@nysenate.gov for the Zoom link. If members of the press would like to join, they are asked to RSVP with gulotta@nysenate.gov.