Warwick. Ochs Orchard named number one place to pick apples in the U.S.

According to Delish, a part of Hearst digital media, the best region to go apple picking anywhere is the Hudson Valley.

And Delish also named Ochs Orchard, on Route 94 in Warwick, as the best place to go apple picking in the United States

Of course, there are many great apple orchards in Warwick that may disagree but they are all happy with this year’s crop and the large number of visitors to this area in search of a safe and fun outdoor activity.

Ochs Orchard plans to remain open for apple picking until the first week in November and, like most places, requires masks to be worn at all times and will be limiting crowding.

- Roger Gavan