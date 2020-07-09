Three Orange County Catholic elementary schools to merge

The Office of the Superintendent of Schools of the Archdiocese of New York announced Thursday, July 10, that 20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three schools in Orange County will merge.

According to a press release from the Archdiocese, the coronavirus public health crisis has had a devastating financial impact on Catholic school families and the greater Archdiocese. Mass unemployment and continuing health concerns have resulted in families’ inability to pay their current tuition, and a significantly low rate of re-registration for the fall; while months of cancelled public masses and fundraising for scholarships have seen a loss of parish contributions which traditionally help support the schools.

“Children are always the most innocent victims of any crisis, and this COVID-19 pandemic is no exception,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan Archbishop of New York. “Too many have lost parents and grandparents to this insidious virus, and now thousands will not see their beloved school again. I’ve kept a hopeful eye on our schools throughout this saga and my prayers are with all of the children and their families who will be affected by this sad news. Given the devastation of this pandemic, I’m grateful more schools didn’t meet this fate, and that Catholic schools nearby are ready to welcome all the kids.”

In Orange County, St. John School in Goshen will welcome the following school communities to their campus:

Sacred Heart School in Monroe; and

St. Stephen-St. Edward School, Warwick.

The Office of the Superintendent of Schools will work closely with each affected family, to help find a neighboring Catholic school for the fall. The directors of enrollment will provide each family with information and answer any questions that they may have, whether they are about enrollment, transportation or tuition. The best resource for continually updated information will always be https://catholicschoolsny.org/announcements

The superintendent’s office is dedicated to working in coordination with the teachers’ union to do everything it can to help faculty of the affected schools to find employment within the Archdiocesan school system.