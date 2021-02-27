Orange County Covid Vaccine Resources

• Those unable to use or without access to the internet should call the Orange County office of the Aging for assistance: 845-615-3700

• To get on the Orange County Department of Health’s waitlist, sign up at: vaccination.orangecountygov.com. The county will call you when to make an appointment when your vaccine becomes available.

• Check for appointment availability at state-run vaccination clinics by visiting ny.gov/vaccine and clicking on the “Am I Eligible?” link. This will bring you to a screen that shows local availability at state-run vaccination clinics. Click “Get Started” at the bottom of the screen, then fill out the eligibility form. After completing the form, you will get a listing of clinics. Even if locations say there are no appointments available, click the “Schedule your vaccine appointment” link anyway. Cancelled appointments occasionally open up and are available through those links.

• You can also try to find an appointment at a state-run vaccination clinic by calling the state hotline: 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829)

• Currently, Walgreens is only vaccinating those 65 and older. To check availability, you will need to create an online account with Walgreens. Go to www.walgreens.com and click “Account” and then “Register” to register. After you are registered and signed in, go to the walgreens.com homepage and click “Covid-19 Vaccine information.” Then click “Find an Appointment,” and then “Get Started.” After filling out the form, you will be prompted to put in your zip code to search for available appointments within a 25 mile radius.

• To be alerted when Middletown Medical gets doses, sign up at: middletownmedical.com/covid-19-vaccine

• If you are a patient of Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, N.Y, fill out this form to be alerted when Crystal Run gets vaccines: crystalrunhealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccine-contact

• Select CVS Pharmacies are vaccinating individuals 65 and up. At time of publication, no participating pharmacies are located in Orange County - but some are within travelling distance (Poughkeepsie, Kingston). Check availability at: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine