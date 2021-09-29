Middletown. Beer World donates $1,605.28 to Access Supports for Living Partners

Beer World, located at 590 Route 211 E in Middletown, recently presented Access Supports for Living Partners a check for $1,605.28, the proceeds of its “Summer Crush” of 32,106 bottles and cans.

Every Wednesday in July and August, Beer World donated all its redemption proceeds to “Summer Crush” for Access Supports for Living. Every bottle and can that the redemption center received for eight consecutive Wednesdays, 2.5 cents was donated to Access Supports for Living.

Sonny Patel, the owner of Beer World, concluded that was not enough and decided that the entire refund amount of five cents for each redemption item would be donated.

“Beer World strongly believes that being part of the community means giving back to it,” Patel said. ”We strive on being part of an essential source. Every year we partner with various organizations to help raise awareness as well as much-needed funds in our area. We know that what we do matters. A partnership is about sharing not only the work we do as a community but to focus on how we strive to make a positive change.”

Access Supports for Living offers a broad range of programs and touch thousands of lives every week. Its works hard to focus on the needs and potentials of one person at a time.