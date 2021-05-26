Memorial Day events in and around the tri-state area

Whether it be a parade, ceremony or carnival, take a look at some Memorial Day Weekend events and activities taking place around the tri-state area.

New Jersey

Carry the Load Memorial Day Charity Walk and BBQ in Newton

Newton, N.J.

Join the Scenic Lakes Community Association in supporting the Carry the Load organizations by participating in their charity walk to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s heroes. The four-mile walk will take place on Monday, May 31, and begin at the Lake Parking Lot at 10 a.m. and end with a Potluck BBQ at the beach. The Scenic Lakes Community Association is located at 123 Greendell Road # B, Newton, NJ.

Memorial Day Weekend Carnival at Skylands Stadium

Augusta, N.J.

Five days of fun await at this Memorial Day weekend extravaganza. Check out rides, food vendors and more each day. Rides include Ferris Wheel, Dragon Wagon, the Thrilling Seven Seas and more. Ride tickets are an additional fee. Open Thursday through Saturday: 5:30 –10 p.m., Sunday and Monday: 2 – 10 p.m. Located at Skyland Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta, NJ.

West Milford Memorial Day Ceremony

West Milford, N.J.

The Township of West Milford is partnering with the West Milford’s American Legion VFW for a Memorial Day service on Monday at 11 a.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park, located next to town hall on Union Valley Road.

Memorial Day Ceremony

Sparta, N.J.

Sparta will not be holding the annual parade but will be having a celebration on May 31 at the Sparta VFW on Main Street. Following the ceremony, the community is invited to a barbecue behind the hall.

Memorial Day at The Jhouse

Lake Hopatcong, N.J.

Come by The JHouse on Memorial Day from 4-8 p.m. for a night of music and fun. Located at 139 Nolans Point Road, Lake Hopatcong.

Wayne Memorial Day Parade

Wayne, N.J.

The parade will begin at the Ramapo Shopping Plaza on the corner of Valley Road and Hamburg Turnpike and will end the Wayne Valley Municipal Building. The parade will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Memorial Day Ceremony in Honor of Corporal Hayden Harris

Budd Lake, N.J.

Project Help is hosting a Ceremony in honor of Corporal Hayden Harris who was kidnapped and murdered in Byram. The ceremony will take place on Monday, May 31, from 2:15 to 4 p.m at All Veteran’s Memorial Park located at 30 Flanders Road, Budd Lake, NJ.

Pennsylvania

Memorial Day Family Weekend at Camp Speers YMCA

Dingmans Ferry, Pa.

Rent a cabin with your family and choose from dozens of activities. Spend your weekend biking, hiking, fishing, and more! This family-fun filled weekend starts on Friday, May 28 at 5:00 p.m. and ends on Monday, May 31 at 1:00 p.m. Camp Speers is located at 143 Nichecronk Rd, Dingmans Ferry, PA 18328.

Honesdale Memorial Day Parade Explorer

Honesdale, Pa.

Enjoy a five-hour round trip train ride from Hawley to Honesdale to enjoy the Honesdale Memorial Day Parade! The train departs from the Hawley Train Station at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 1:45 p.m.

Central Park Memorial Service

Honesdale, Pa.

Following the Honesdale Memorial Day Parade will be a Memorial Service at Honesdale Central Park at 11:00 a.m.

New York

The Town of Woodbury Memorial Day Parade

Woodbury, N.Y.

The Parade forms at 12:30 p.m. on Bond Street, and proceeds north on Route 32 at 1:00 pm, pausing at both the Summit Ave. Monument in Central Valley, and the Victory Park Monument in Highland Mills to conduct brief Wreath Laying Ceremonies. It will then continue north to the Cemetery of The Highlands where it will end with a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veteran’s Monument and Firemen’s Monument.

Village of Warwick Memorial Day Parade

Warwick, N.Y.

The Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214 will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade, stepping off from Warwick Village Hall at 11 a.m.

Village of Monroe Memorial Day Parade

Monroe, N.Y.

Join the Village of Monroe for their annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at Smith Clove Park at 1:30 p.m. and will make its way through the Village of Monroe.

Pine Island Memorial Day Ceremony

Pine Island, N.Y.

There will be a Cemetery Service in the hamlet of Pine Island at 9 a.m., sponsored by the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 16.

Village of Florida Memorial Day Ceremony

Florida, N.Y.

The Village of Florida will start off the day by visiting cemeteries for a salute to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, then follow up with a modified service at the Veterans Monument on Main Street at 11 a.m.

Newburgh Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Newburgh, N.J.The Town of Newburgh will be hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony on Sunday, May 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Town Hall located at 1496 Route 300, Newburgh, NY. They will also be hosting a Memorial Day Parade set to begin at 1:00 p.m. The parade will begin at the intersection of Gardnertown Road and Union Avenue and continue on Union Avenue to Route 52 onto Powder Mill Road and ending at Algonquin Park.

Village of Montgomery Memorial Day Parade

Montgomery, N.Y.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wallkill Avenue by the Grange Hall and will end with a patriotic ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.