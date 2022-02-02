Dragon dances, skits and music celebrate Chinese New Year on Zoom

--

Lunar New Year is the most important holiday celebrated in Chinese culture, marking the beginning of spring and a new year. Also known as Spring Festival, families from all over gather together on this special day to eat delicious foods, chat, and engage in different traditions that include lighting firecrackers, watching festive dragon or lion dances, and exchanging the highly anticipated red packets. It is a day where life-long memories are made, surrounded by the people you love.

On January 29th, 2022, Orange County Chinese Association (OCCA), held its annual Lunar New Year Gala to celebrate this monumental day. Due to the ongoing pandemic, our community was forced to move its performance online. Family and friends came to watch the festive performances put on by Orange County Chinese School, (OCCS) OCCA, and many distinguished musicians around the world. Senator James Skoufis and Assemblyman Colin Schmitt made a few remarks as well.

Even though the celebration was through a computer screen, the audience was able to feel the energy from the performers. The spirit of Chinese New Year was demonstrated in the form of musical performances, skits, and cross-talks. All these unique facets of Chinese culture were on full display that night. A few members of our community shared how the Lunar New Year is celebrated in different parts of China and Asia, including Xinjiang, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The traditions, mouth-watering native delicacies, and events associated with Lunar New Year painted vivid images in the audience’s minds, allowing them to recollect the wonderful memories connected to this holiday.

The annual raffle, organized by Byron and Derek Li, featured plenty of eye-catching prizes. This raffle is an opportunity for everyone to participate and support the OCCA community. Every year, Dr. Du announces the raffle prize winners, and each time, excitement and anticipation permeates the air. The winners hope to carry their good fortune into the new year.

This year, 2022, is the year of the tiger, which symbolizes bravery, power, confidence, and strength. These characteristics will help us move forward during these difficult times. The New Year brings many opportunities for our community, and this spring festival celebration provided a positive start to 2022. Under the guidance of Dr. Luo Hai, Ms. He Qian, and Ms. Li Juan, the OCCA Student Government members, Andy Wang, Dawson Lin, Angela Qiu,Vicky Wong, Iris Chen, Matthew Qu, Andrew Wu and Jeffery Shi managed to successfully pull off this event. A big thank you to the organizing team for putting on a spectacular performance that left us excited and optimistic for the new year. May everyone in our community have a prosperous new year filled with happiness and good health.

By Jeffery Shi

2022 OCCA Lunar New Year Virtual Celebration

