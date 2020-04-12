Adopt-a-senior program helps our most vulnerable

The world seems to be on a reset right now, at least that’s how Jim Mehling sees it.

Mehling, a longtime Warwick resident and former ambulance corp volunteer, certainly sees all of the negatives to the current worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The sickness, unemployment, fear. But he also has seen some good come from it.

“There is a rebirth of community spirit,” he said.

Particularly in a group he and a couple friends founded, Adopt a Town of Warwick Senior Citizen. Mehling, along with Warwick resident Christine Little and Greenwood Lake resident Maryann Schmidt, saw that there are many seniors throughout the town who live here but don’t have family nearby. They decided to put some information on Facebook and the group was born.

“We have a unique situation here,” said Mehling. “We have more volunteers than those who need help. That’s a strange juxtaposition from the norm with volunteer groups.”

Currently there are 340 volunteers signed up. Everyone has helped get the word out, from the village mayors and the town supervisor to churches and senior groups.

Senior citizens are the most hard-hit from this virus, so having a senior go grocery shopping or run an errand in town can put them more at risk. That’s where the Adopt-A-Senior program shines.

Mehling got a phone call from a man in King of Prussia, Pa. His mom lives at Liberty Green and was in need of some help.

“We reached out to her and said we have a volunteer to help,” said Mehling.

What did she need? “She needed raisin bread. That’s it,” said Mehling. “And she was so grateful.”

It’s little things like this that make a difference in a senior’s life at this time, he said.

“Seniors have a strong, independent spirit and we respect and admire that,” Mehling said.

But when they need some help, we want to be there to provide it, he added.

Some of what the volunteers do is go to the post office, get a prescription filled and delivered but it’s primarily groceries the seniors are interested in and it enables them to stay home.

Others join in

While the needs of seniors are being met by the volunteers, Abigail Roitman is also thinking about their emotional health. Mehling said she reached out to him donating support for those feeling isolated and anxious.

So Roitman is collecting volunteers to make phone calls to check on people. Anyone needing help or wanting to volunteer to make a few calls should call Roitman at 201-925-6232.

Hugs for Courage out of Greenwood Lake, a group that helps veterans, has donated supplies for seniors.

The Grace Community Church has contacted Mehling, too. It has a program helping people who need it and jumped on board with the Adopt-A-Senior mission.

Bringing people together

Even though there are many volunteers, Mehling said more are welcome.

“People look beyond themselves to help others,” he said. “It’s heartwarming to see people thinking about others at a time like this.”

Anyone interested in helping out or who needs help should go to their Facebook page – search for Adopt a town of Warwick senior. Or simply call Mehling at 845-258-0251.

“We are trying to help people but also to bring people together when this is all over,” said Mehling. “It’s a rebirth of sorts. This is an opportunity for a lot of people to stop, look around and see what’s important. This is bringing people together in a really good way.”